12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR
12615 Enchanted Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12615 Enchanted Hollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have any available units?
12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have?
Some of 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR offers parking.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have a pool?
No, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR has units with dishwashers.
