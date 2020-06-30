All apartments in Jacksonville
12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR

12615 Enchanted Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12615 Enchanted Hollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have any available units?
12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have?
Some of 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR offers parking.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have a pool?
No, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12615 ENCHANTED HOLLOW DR has units with dishwashers.

