Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12614 BALTIMORE PL
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:48 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12614 Baltimore Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
12614 Baltimore Place, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL HOME ON CUL DE SAC; CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACH, SHOPPING, AND DOWNTOWN
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 12614 BALTIMORE PL have any available units?
12614 BALTIMORE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12614 BALTIMORE PL have?
Some of 12614 BALTIMORE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12614 BALTIMORE PL currently offering any rent specials?
12614 BALTIMORE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12614 BALTIMORE PL pet-friendly?
No, 12614 BALTIMORE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12614 BALTIMORE PL offer parking?
No, 12614 BALTIMORE PL does not offer parking.
Does 12614 BALTIMORE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12614 BALTIMORE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12614 BALTIMORE PL have a pool?
Yes, 12614 BALTIMORE PL has a pool.
Does 12614 BALTIMORE PL have accessible units?
No, 12614 BALTIMORE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 12614 BALTIMORE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12614 BALTIMORE PL has units with dishwashers.
