All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1261 BELMONT TER
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1261 BELMONT TER
1261 Belmont Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1261 Belmont Ter, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment -Downstairs - Spacious with hardwood floors - kitchen equipped - Off street parking - Laundry Facilities on Premises. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1261 BELMONT TER have any available units?
1261 BELMONT TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1261 BELMONT TER have?
Some of 1261 BELMONT TER's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1261 BELMONT TER currently offering any rent specials?
1261 BELMONT TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 BELMONT TER pet-friendly?
No, 1261 BELMONT TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1261 BELMONT TER offer parking?
Yes, 1261 BELMONT TER offers parking.
Does 1261 BELMONT TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 BELMONT TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 BELMONT TER have a pool?
No, 1261 BELMONT TER does not have a pool.
Does 1261 BELMONT TER have accessible units?
No, 1261 BELMONT TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 BELMONT TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 BELMONT TER does not have units with dishwashers.
