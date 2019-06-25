All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:09 AM

12595 Blue Eagle Way

12595 Blue Eagle Way · No Longer Available
Location

12595 Blue Eagle Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way have any available units?
12595 Blue Eagle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12595 Blue Eagle Way currently offering any rent specials?
12595 Blue Eagle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12595 Blue Eagle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12595 Blue Eagle Way is pet friendly.
Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way offer parking?
No, 12595 Blue Eagle Way does not offer parking.
Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12595 Blue Eagle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way have a pool?
No, 12595 Blue Eagle Way does not have a pool.
Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way have accessible units?
No, 12595 Blue Eagle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12595 Blue Eagle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12595 Blue Eagle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12595 Blue Eagle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
