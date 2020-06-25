Rent Calculator
1259 SUNRAY CT
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 11
1259 SUNRAY CT
1259 Sunray Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1259 Sunray Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious house with an open floor plan. Separate living room and dining room with eat in kitchen. Huge and completely fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1259 SUNRAY CT have any available units?
1259 SUNRAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1259 SUNRAY CT have?
Some of 1259 SUNRAY CT's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 1259 SUNRAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
1259 SUNRAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 SUNRAY CT pet-friendly?
No, 1259 SUNRAY CT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1259 SUNRAY CT offer parking?
No, 1259 SUNRAY CT does not offer parking.
Does 1259 SUNRAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 SUNRAY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 SUNRAY CT have a pool?
No, 1259 SUNRAY CT does not have a pool.
Does 1259 SUNRAY CT have accessible units?
No, 1259 SUNRAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 SUNRAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 SUNRAY CT has units with dishwashers.
