1257 W 25th
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1257 W 25th

1257 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1257 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 4 beddroom - Huge 4 bedroom home with hardwood and carpet flooring. Fenced in yard with a two-car carport!

MORE PICS COMING SOON!

(RLNE5085970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 W 25th have any available units?
1257 W 25th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1257 W 25th currently offering any rent specials?
1257 W 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 W 25th pet-friendly?
No, 1257 W 25th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1257 W 25th offer parking?
Yes, 1257 W 25th offers parking.
Does 1257 W 25th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 W 25th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 W 25th have a pool?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have a pool.
Does 1257 W 25th have accessible units?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 W 25th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 W 25th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have units with air conditioning.
