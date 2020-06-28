Rent Calculator
1257 W 25th
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM
1257 W 25th
1257 West 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1257 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 4 beddroom - Huge 4 bedroom home with hardwood and carpet flooring. Fenced in yard with a two-car carport!
MORE PICS COMING SOON!
(RLNE5085970)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1257 W 25th have any available units?
1257 W 25th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1257 W 25th currently offering any rent specials?
1257 W 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 W 25th pet-friendly?
No, 1257 W 25th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1257 W 25th offer parking?
Yes, 1257 W 25th offers parking.
Does 1257 W 25th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 W 25th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 W 25th have a pool?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have a pool.
Does 1257 W 25th have accessible units?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 W 25th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 W 25th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 W 25th does not have units with air conditioning.
