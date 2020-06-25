Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1255 Maynard St
1255 Maynard St
1255 Maynard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1255 Maynard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/1 Single family home for rent - Enjoy this 3/1 SF home with detached garage. Property includes central heat and air.
(RLNE4919569)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1255 Maynard St have any available units?
1255 Maynard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1255 Maynard St currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Maynard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Maynard St pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Maynard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1255 Maynard St offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Maynard St offers parking.
Does 1255 Maynard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Maynard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Maynard St have a pool?
No, 1255 Maynard St does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Maynard St have accessible units?
No, 1255 Maynard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Maynard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Maynard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Maynard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 Maynard St has units with air conditioning.
