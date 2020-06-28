All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

1251 DONALD ST

1251 Donald Street · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avondale- Second Floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.tile floors, kitchen (R/R). 500.00 Security Deposit, may consider pets (20.00 per pet per month pet fee) available now. [AVNLSB PM DN/BK]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

