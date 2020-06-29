Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1251 Depaul Dr
Last updated March 6 2020

1251 Depaul Dr
1251 Depaul Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1251 Depaul Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood-like vinyl plank floors throughout, with attached glass enclosed sunroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have any available units?
1251 Depaul Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1251 Depaul Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Depaul Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Depaul Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr offer parking?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have a pool?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have accessible units?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
