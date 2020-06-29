All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1251 Depaul Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1251 Depaul Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

1251 Depaul Dr

1251 Depaul Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1251 Depaul Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood-like vinyl plank floors throughout, with attached glass enclosed sunroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Depaul Dr have any available units?
1251 Depaul Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1251 Depaul Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Depaul Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Depaul Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr offer parking?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have a pool?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have accessible units?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Depaul Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Depaul Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia