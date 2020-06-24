All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

1250 W 27th St.

1250 27th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1250 27th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
1250 W 27TH STREET
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209
Rent: $650/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard with LARGE storage shed in the backyard. Newer appliances. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $750 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4194789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 W 27th St. have any available units?
1250 W 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1250 W 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1250 W 27th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 W 27th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 W 27th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1250 W 27th St. offer parking?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have a pool?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1250 W 27th St. has accessible units.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
