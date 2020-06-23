All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 18 2020 at 6:36 PM

125 Perry Creek Drive

125 Perry Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 Perry Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Otis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have any available units?
125 Perry Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 125 Perry Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Perry Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Perry Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Perry Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
