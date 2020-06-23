Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 125 Perry Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
125 Perry Creek Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 6:36 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Perry Creek Drive
125 Perry Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
125 Perry Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Otis
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have any available units?
125 Perry Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 125 Perry Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Perry Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Perry Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Perry Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Perry Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Perry Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia