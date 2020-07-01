All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12461 Hickory Hollow Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:39 PM

12461 Hickory Hollow Drive

12461 Hickory Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12461 Hickory Hollow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive have any available units?
12461 Hickory Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12461 Hickory Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12461 Hickory Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia