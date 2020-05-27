Rent Calculator
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:06 AM
1246 BRIARCLIFF RD
1246 South Briarcliff Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1246 South Briarcliff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute 3/2, large yard, inside laundry with huge master bathroom with shower. Nice wooden deck, 2 storage areas, new carpet, new roof, update kitchen and freshly painted interior. NO PETS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD have any available units?
1246 BRIARCLIFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD have?
Some of 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
1246 BRIARCLIFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD offers parking.
Does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD have a pool?
No, 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD does not have a pool.
Does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD have accessible units?
No, 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 BRIARCLIFF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
