Jacksonville, FL
12420 Brady Place Boulevard
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

12420 Brady Place Boulevard

Location

12420 Brady Place Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,828 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a poo

(RLNE5000015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard have any available units?
12420 Brady Place Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard have?
Some of 12420 Brady Place Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12420 Brady Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12420 Brady Place Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12420 Brady Place Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12420 Brady Place Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12420 Brady Place Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12420 Brady Place Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12420 Brady Place Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12420 Brady Place Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12420 Brady Place Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12420 Brady Place Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
