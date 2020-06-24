All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1239 Turtle Creek Drive North
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

1239 Turtle Creek Drive North

1239 Turtle Creek Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Turtle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1239 Turtle Creek Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North have any available units?
1239 Turtle Creek Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Turtle Creek Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North offer parking?
No, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North have a pool?
No, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Turtle Creek Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia