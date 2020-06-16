12382 Blue Stream Dr

12382 Blue Stream Ln N, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Sans Pareil
The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
