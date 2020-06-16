All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12382 Blue Stream Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12382 Blue Stream Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

12382 Blue Stream Dr

12382 Blue Stream Ln N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12382 Blue Stream Ln N, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12382 Blue Stream Dr have any available units?
12382 Blue Stream Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12382 Blue Stream Dr have?
Some of 12382 Blue Stream Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12382 Blue Stream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12382 Blue Stream Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12382 Blue Stream Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12382 Blue Stream Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12382 Blue Stream Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12382 Blue Stream Dr offers parking.
Does 12382 Blue Stream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12382 Blue Stream Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12382 Blue Stream Dr have a pool?
No, 12382 Blue Stream Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12382 Blue Stream Dr have accessible units?
No, 12382 Blue Stream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12382 Blue Stream Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12382 Blue Stream Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia