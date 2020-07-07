All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1237 Kenmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1237 Kenmore St
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1237 Kenmore St

1237 Kenmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1237 Kenmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca76820089 ---- Come see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Features New appliances, great tile and carpet flooring, tile backsplash, big yard and MUCH MORE! Come see for yourself!Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Kenmore St have any available units?
1237 Kenmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1237 Kenmore St currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Kenmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Kenmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Kenmore St is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Kenmore St offer parking?
No, 1237 Kenmore St does not offer parking.
Does 1237 Kenmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Kenmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Kenmore St have a pool?
No, 1237 Kenmore St does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Kenmore St have accessible units?
No, 1237 Kenmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Kenmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Kenmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Kenmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Kenmore St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia