Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1237 E. 15th St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1237 E. 15th St.
1237 East 15th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1237 East 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 Single family home accepting deposits now! - Don't miss this spacious house with a very large kitchen, nice floor plan,Central AC
with convenient location on a quiet street close to expressway
(RLNE5482593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1237 E. 15th St. have any available units?
1237 E. 15th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1237 E. 15th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1237 E. 15th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 E. 15th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 E. 15th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1237 E. 15th St. offer parking?
No, 1237 E. 15th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1237 E. 15th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 E. 15th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 E. 15th St. have a pool?
No, 1237 E. 15th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1237 E. 15th St. have accessible units?
No, 1237 E. 15th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 E. 15th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 E. 15th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 E. 15th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1237 E. 15th St. has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
