Location

12351 Waterfall Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
An entertainers dream! If you are looking for a large home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Jacksonville, look no further! Kitchen features eating space and stainless appliances that overlooks the living room and screened in patio. Owners suite boasts renovated shower, dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. Oversized backyard has pad for extra parking, fire pit, fully fenced, and detached shed WITH AC. Close to major highways, NS Mayport, St Johns Town Center, and restaurants. Call today before this one is gone. Available now, non-smokers only, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12351 WATERFALL CT have any available units?
12351 WATERFALL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12351 WATERFALL CT have?
Some of 12351 WATERFALL CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12351 WATERFALL CT currently offering any rent specials?
12351 WATERFALL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12351 WATERFALL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12351 WATERFALL CT is pet friendly.
Does 12351 WATERFALL CT offer parking?
Yes, 12351 WATERFALL CT offers parking.
Does 12351 WATERFALL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12351 WATERFALL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12351 WATERFALL CT have a pool?
No, 12351 WATERFALL CT does not have a pool.
Does 12351 WATERFALL CT have accessible units?
No, 12351 WATERFALL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12351 WATERFALL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12351 WATERFALL CT has units with dishwashers.

