12351 WATERFALL CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

An entertainers dream! If you are looking for a large home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Jacksonville, look no further! Kitchen features eating space and stainless appliances that overlooks the living room and screened in patio. Owners suite boasts renovated shower, dual sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet. Oversized backyard has pad for extra parking, fire pit, fully fenced, and detached shed WITH AC. Close to major highways, NS Mayport, St Johns Town Center, and restaurants. Call today before this one is gone. Available now, non-smokers only, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee.