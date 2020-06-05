Rent Calculator
1235 W 5TH ST
1235 W 5TH ST
1235 5th St W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1235 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs Apt. Central heat and air, ceiling fans and carpet throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1235 W 5TH ST have any available units?
1235 W 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1235 W 5TH ST have?
Some of 1235 W 5TH ST's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1235 W 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1235 W 5TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 W 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1235 W 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1235 W 5TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1235 W 5TH ST offers parking.
Does 1235 W 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 W 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 W 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 1235 W 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1235 W 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1235 W 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 W 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 W 5TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
