Jacksonville, FL
12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:02 PM

12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South

12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South have any available units?
12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South offer parking?
No, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South has a pool.
Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South have accessible units?
No, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 12342 Raleigh Ridge Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
