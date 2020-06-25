All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12338 HAGAN CREEK DR
Last updated April 22 2019 at 2:13 PM

12338 HAGAN CREEK DR

12338 Hagan Creek Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12338 Hagan Creek Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Located in NE Jacksonville in Dunns Creek Plantation with quick access to I-295 this one story, four bedroom, three bath home features a THREE CAR GARAGE. Wide open floor plan showcasing the living/dining combo, kitchen and breakfast room. Lanai for your outdoor cookouts backs up to wooded view. This like new home is ready for quick move in. Enjoy access to the community pool and playground. Well known nearby tourist destinations including Amelia Island and Beaches, Jacksonville Beach, Huguenot Park where you can camp at the beach are all just a short commute. Mayport, Downtown, Mayo Clinic, Shands, JEA, JaxPort, JIA, River City Marketplace and the business sector of Southside are convenient work locations within a 30 minute proximity or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR have any available units?
12338 HAGAN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR have?
Some of 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
12338 HAGAN CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12338 HAGAN CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia