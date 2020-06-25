12338 HAGAN CREEK DR

Amenities

Located in NE Jacksonville in Dunns Creek Plantation with quick access to I-295 this one story, four bedroom, three bath home features a THREE CAR GARAGE. Wide open floor plan showcasing the living/dining combo, kitchen and breakfast room. Lanai for your outdoor cookouts backs up to wooded view. This like new home is ready for quick move in. Enjoy access to the community pool and playground. Well known nearby tourist destinations including Amelia Island and Beaches, Jacksonville Beach, Huguenot Park where you can camp at the beach are all just a short commute. Mayport, Downtown, Mayo Clinic, Shands, JEA, JaxPort, JIA, River City Marketplace and the business sector of Southside are convenient work locations within a 30 minute proximity or less.