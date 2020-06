Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Come see this updated 4/2 in Cedar North! This home features fresh paint throughout, beautiful wood look laminate flooring and brand new carpet in all the bedrooms! All stainless appliances stay and washer and dryer is included! MOVE IN DATE IS AUGUST 7TH