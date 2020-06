Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a loft! This home features an excellent open kitchen downstairs with one car garage. Wood like laminate floors and tile downstairs. Head on up to the open loft with laminate floors as well and split carpeted bedrooms. Washer & dryer included. Community pool and playground! Home is close to the airport and the River City Marketplace. Renters insurance required.Schedule your showing today!