Updated, like new home close to I295, the St. Johns Town Center, Mayport Naval base and great shopping and restaurants. With granite counter tops, a private backyard and an attached 1-car garage, this home has everything you need!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have any available units?
1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.