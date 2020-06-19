All apartments in Jacksonville
1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E

1233 Brookwood Bluff Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Brookwood Bluff Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated, like new home close to I295, the St. Johns Town Center, Mayport Naval base and great shopping and restaurants. With granite counter tops, a private backyard and an attached 1-car garage, this home has everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have any available units?
1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have?
Some of 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E currently offering any rent specials?
1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E pet-friendly?
No, 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E offer parking?
Yes, 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E offers parking.
Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have a pool?
No, 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E does not have a pool.
Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have accessible units?
No, 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 BROOKWOOD BLUFF RD E has units with dishwashers.
