Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12315 Sondra Cove Trail North
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:05 PM

12315 Sondra Cove Trail North

12315 Sondra Cove Trail North · No Longer Available
Location

12315 Sondra Cove Trail North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North have any available units?
12315 Sondra Cove Trail North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Sondra Cove Trail North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North offer parking?
No, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North does not offer parking.
Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North have a pool?
Yes, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North has a pool.
Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North have accessible units?
No, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12315 Sondra Cove Trail North does not have units with air conditioning.

