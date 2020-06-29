All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315

12315 Mangrove Forest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12315 Mangrove Forest Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom townhome near Airport - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near airport. Wood Floors in Living Room. Garage has been converted to additional office and storage space. Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy item. Community has play park and pool .

(RLNE5362045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 have any available units?
12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 have?
Some of 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 currently offering any rent specials?
12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 is pet friendly.
Does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 offer parking?
Yes, 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 offers parking.
Does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 have a pool?
Yes, 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 has a pool.
Does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 have accessible units?
No, 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia