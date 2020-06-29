12315 MANGROVE FOREST 12315

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom townhome near Airport - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near airport. Wood Floors in Living Room. Garage has been converted to additional office and storage space. Washer and Dryer left as a courtesy item. Community has play park and pool .



(RLNE5362045)