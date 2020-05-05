All apartments in Jacksonville
1231 Bayshore Drive North

Location

1231 Bayshore Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32233

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse near the Mayport Naval Base - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome with 1,244 soft. located at Atlantic Beach in the community of Mayport Landing. The home has brand new carpeting and a fenced in back yard.

(RLNE4381993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North have any available units?
1231 Bayshore Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1231 Bayshore Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Bayshore Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Bayshore Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Bayshore Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North offer parking?
No, 1231 Bayshore Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Bayshore Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North have a pool?
No, 1231 Bayshore Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1231 Bayshore Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Bayshore Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Bayshore Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Bayshore Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
