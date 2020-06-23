Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd 202
No Longer Available
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd 202, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
3/2 condo in Hammock Grove - 3/2 condo with 1 car garage. Gated community. Pool.
(RLNE4520286)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have any available units?
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 pet-friendly?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does offer parking.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have a pool?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 has a pool.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have accessible units?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
