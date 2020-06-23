All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202

12301 Kernan Forest Blvd 202 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12301 Kernan Forest Blvd 202, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
3/2 condo in Hammock Grove - 3/2 condo with 1 car garage. Gated community. Pool.

(RLNE4520286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have any available units?
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 pet-friendly?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does offer parking.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have a pool?
Yes, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 has a pool.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have accessible units?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia