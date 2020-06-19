All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205

12301 Kernan Forest Blvd 205 · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Kernan Forest Blvd 205, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205 32225 - 12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205 KERNAN FOREST / HAMMOCK GROVE (32225)

Base Rent..........................$ 1400.00
Electric/Water/Sewer..............JEA
Garbage.............................$ 13.00

Total Rent...........................$ 1413.00

Gated - Townhome - Combination LR / DR Breakfast Bar Den - New Carpet - New Laminate Flooring Fully Equipped Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances Washer / Dryer Hookups - 1 Car Garage Screened Patio - 1779 Sq. Ft. - Community Pool & Playground Off Street Parking

Right on Atlantic Blvd. - Left on Kernan Blvd. - Right on Kernan Forest Blvd.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4613907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

