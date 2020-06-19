Base Rent..........................$ 1400.00 Electric/Water/Sewer..............JEA Garbage.............................$ 13.00
Total Rent...........................$ 1413.00
Gated - Townhome - Combination LR / DR Breakfast Bar Den - New Carpet - New Laminate Flooring Fully Equipped Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances Washer / Dryer Hookups - 1 Car Garage Screened Patio - 1779 Sq. Ft. - Community Pool & Playground Off Street Parking
Right on Atlantic Blvd. - Left on Kernan Blvd. - Right on Kernan Forest Blvd.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4613907)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205 have any available units?
12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.