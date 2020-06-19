Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage

12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205 32225 - 12301 KERNAN FOREST BLVD. #205 KERNAN FOREST / HAMMOCK GROVE (32225)



Base Rent..........................$ 1400.00

Electric/Water/Sewer..............JEA

Garbage.............................$ 13.00



Total Rent...........................$ 1413.00



Gated - Townhome - Combination LR / DR Breakfast Bar Den - New Carpet - New Laminate Flooring Fully Equipped Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances Washer / Dryer Hookups - 1 Car Garage Screened Patio - 1779 Sq. Ft. - Community Pool & Playground Off Street Parking



Right on Atlantic Blvd. - Left on Kernan Blvd. - Right on Kernan Forest Blvd.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4613907)