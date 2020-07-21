All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12290 Cobblefield Circle North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12290 Cobblefield Circle North
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:11 PM

12290 Cobblefield Circle North

12290 Cobblefield Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12290 Cobblefield Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North have any available units?
12290 Cobblefield Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12290 Cobblefield Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
12290 Cobblefield Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12290 Cobblefield Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North offer parking?
No, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North does not offer parking.
Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North have a pool?
Yes, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North has a pool.
Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North have accessible units?
No, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12290 Cobblefield Circle North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12290 Cobblefield Circle North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia