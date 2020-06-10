All apartments in Jacksonville
12287 HARTS RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12287 HARTS RD

12287 Harts Road · No Longer Available
Location

12287 Harts Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12287 HARTS RD have any available units?
12287 HARTS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12287 HARTS RD have?
Some of 12287 HARTS RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12287 HARTS RD currently offering any rent specials?
12287 HARTS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12287 HARTS RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12287 HARTS RD is pet friendly.
Does 12287 HARTS RD offer parking?
No, 12287 HARTS RD does not offer parking.
Does 12287 HARTS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12287 HARTS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12287 HARTS RD have a pool?
No, 12287 HARTS RD does not have a pool.
Does 12287 HARTS RD have accessible units?
No, 12287 HARTS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12287 HARTS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12287 HARTS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
