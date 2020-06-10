All apartments in Jacksonville
12282 FOREST GATE DR S
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

12282 FOREST GATE DR S

12282 W Forest Gate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12282 W Forest Gate Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED; CONCRETE BLOCK CONSTRUCTION; STUCCO SIDING; IRRIGATION METER W/SPRINKLER SYSTEM; WOODED VIEW; VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT; FLOORPLAN W/GATHERING ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN AND DINING AREAS; SPLIT BEDROOMS; GLAMOUR MASTER BATHROOM; INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM; BEVELLED COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S have any available units?
12282 FOREST GATE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S have?
Some of 12282 FOREST GATE DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12282 FOREST GATE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12282 FOREST GATE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12282 FOREST GATE DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12282 FOREST GATE DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S offer parking?
No, 12282 FOREST GATE DR S does not offer parking.
Does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12282 FOREST GATE DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S have a pool?
Yes, 12282 FOREST GATE DR S has a pool.
Does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S have accessible units?
No, 12282 FOREST GATE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12282 FOREST GATE DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12282 FOREST GATE DR S has units with dishwashers.
