12267 WINDSTREAM LN

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

**AVAILABLE NOW** Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Mandarin in the Julington Crossing community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,940 sq. ft. of living space. This home is very spacious. Upon entering you have a separate formal living room and a separate formal dining room. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful wood like tile flooring, granite countertops and black appliances! Their a breakfast nook located in the kitchen. Living room has nice wood flooring throughout, beautiful brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Great size master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has tons of counterspace and a newly tiled walk-in shower! Large screened in patio. Great size fenced in backyard!!