All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12259 Sumter Square Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12259 Sumter Square Drive East
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM

12259 Sumter Square Drive East

12259 Sumter Square Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12259 Sumter Square Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East have any available units?
12259 Sumter Square Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12259 Sumter Square Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
12259 Sumter Square Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12259 Sumter Square Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East offer parking?
No, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East has a pool.
Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East have accessible units?
No, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12259 Sumter Square Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12259 Sumter Square Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia