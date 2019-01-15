All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

Location

12253 Sumter Square Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East have any available units?
12253 Sumter Square Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12253 Sumter Square Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
12253 Sumter Square Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12253 Sumter Square Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East offer parking?
No, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East have a pool?
No, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East have accessible units?
No, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12253 Sumter Square Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12253 Sumter Square Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
