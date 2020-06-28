Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12233 Heronsford Lane Available 09/10/19 Adorable, Updated Single Family Home in Prime Location! - WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home. Open concept kitchen which offers a food prep island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tons of cabinetry. Kitchen overlooks family room and large breakfast area. Large Master Suite is off of the living room. Walk In closet with en suite features stand up shower, soaking tub and two sinks. Three other bedrooms that share a bath in the hall. Off of the family room is an enclosed glass Florida Room- great for entertaining or kids play space. Fenced yard with pavers out back. Home is located on a cul de sac street- little traffic. Washer and Dryer stay. Don't miss the community amenities that are availability in this neighborhood! Hurry, this home wont last! LAWN CARE INCLUDED.



