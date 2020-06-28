All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
12233 Heronsford Lane
12233 Heronsford Lane

12233 Heronsford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12233 Heronsford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12233 Heronsford Lane Available 09/10/19 Adorable, Updated Single Family Home in Prime Location! - WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home. Open concept kitchen which offers a food prep island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tons of cabinetry. Kitchen overlooks family room and large breakfast area. Large Master Suite is off of the living room. Walk In closet with en suite features stand up shower, soaking tub and two sinks. Three other bedrooms that share a bath in the hall. Off of the family room is an enclosed glass Florida Room- great for entertaining or kids play space. Fenced yard with pavers out back. Home is located on a cul de sac street- little traffic. Washer and Dryer stay. Don't miss the community amenities that are availability in this neighborhood! Hurry, this home wont last! LAWN CARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 Heronsford Lane have any available units?
12233 Heronsford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 Heronsford Lane have?
Some of 12233 Heronsford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 Heronsford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12233 Heronsford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 Heronsford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12233 Heronsford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12233 Heronsford Lane offer parking?
No, 12233 Heronsford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12233 Heronsford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12233 Heronsford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 Heronsford Lane have a pool?
No, 12233 Heronsford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12233 Heronsford Lane have accessible units?
No, 12233 Heronsford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 Heronsford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12233 Heronsford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
