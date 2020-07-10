All apartments in Jacksonville
1223 PANGOLA DR

1223 Pangola Drive · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Hillcrest
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1223 Pangola Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 PANGOLA DR have any available units?
1223 PANGOLA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1223 PANGOLA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1223 PANGOLA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 PANGOLA DR pet-friendly?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1223 PANGOLA DR offer parking?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR does not offer parking.
Does 1223 PANGOLA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 PANGOLA DR have a pool?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR does not have a pool.
Does 1223 PANGOLA DR have accessible units?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 PANGOLA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 PANGOLA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 PANGOLA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

