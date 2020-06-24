All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12227 Chippenham Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12227 Chippenham Court

12227 Chippenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

12227 Chippenham Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12227 Chippenham Court have any available units?
12227 Chippenham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12227 Chippenham Court currently offering any rent specials?
12227 Chippenham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 Chippenham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12227 Chippenham Court is pet friendly.
Does 12227 Chippenham Court offer parking?
No, 12227 Chippenham Court does not offer parking.
Does 12227 Chippenham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12227 Chippenham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 Chippenham Court have a pool?
No, 12227 Chippenham Court does not have a pool.
Does 12227 Chippenham Court have accessible units?
No, 12227 Chippenham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12227 Chippenham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12227 Chippenham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 Chippenham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12227 Chippenham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
