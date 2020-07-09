Rent Calculator
12225 SAFESHELTER DR S
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM
1 of 12
12225 SAFESHELTER DR S
12225 Safeshelter Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Location
12225 Safeshelter Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, with formal living and dinning room, family room, 2 car garage with openers.SEE PRIVATE REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S have any available units?
12225 SAFESHELTER DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S have?
Some of 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12225 SAFESHELTER DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S offer parking?
Yes, 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S offers parking.
Does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S have a pool?
No, 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S does not have a pool.
Does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S have accessible units?
No, 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12225 SAFESHELTER DR S has units with dishwashers.
