Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12221 MASTIN COVE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12221 MASTIN COVE RD
12221 Mastin Cove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12221 Mastin Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3bedroom, 2 bath home with a fully equipped kitchen. Also has a 2 car garage. Fireplace (decorative use only)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have any available units?
12221 MASTIN COVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have?
Some of 12221 MASTIN COVE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12221 MASTIN COVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
12221 MASTIN COVE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 MASTIN COVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD offer parking?
Yes, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does offer parking.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have a pool?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does not have a pool.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have accessible units?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD has units with dishwashers.
