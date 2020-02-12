All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12221 MASTIN COVE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12221 MASTIN COVE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12221 MASTIN COVE RD

12221 Mastin Cove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12221 Mastin Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3bedroom, 2 bath home with a fully equipped kitchen. Also has a 2 car garage. Fireplace (decorative use only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have any available units?
12221 MASTIN COVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have?
Some of 12221 MASTIN COVE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 MASTIN COVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
12221 MASTIN COVE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 MASTIN COVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD offer parking?
Yes, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does offer parking.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have a pool?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does not have a pool.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have accessible units?
No, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 MASTIN COVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12221 MASTIN COVE RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia