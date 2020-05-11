All apartments in Jacksonville
12212 ANGLETERRE DR

12212 Angleterre Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12212 Angleterre Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Great two story family home in desirable Greenland Chase open floor plan, covered lanai, gourmet kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR have any available units?
12212 ANGLETERRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12212 ANGLETERRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12212 ANGLETERRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 ANGLETERRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR offer parking?
No, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR does not offer parking.
Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR have a pool?
Yes, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR has a pool.
Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR have accessible units?
No, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12212 ANGLETERRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12212 ANGLETERRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

