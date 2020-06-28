All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12211 SWEET BRANCH CT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

12211 SWEET BRANCH CT

12211 Sweet Branch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12211 Sweet Branch Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is an amazing town home in Caney Branch Plantation. It is an end Unit, w/ 2-car garage and is located on a cul-de-sac. The spacious 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath open floor plan is great for entertaining. Living and entry boast hardwood floors. Kitchen, dining and bathrooms with tiled floors. Upgraded lighting & ceiling fan package. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has step-tray ceiling and master bath with double sink vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Separate laundry room upstairs. It is close to Jacksonville International Airport and has a community pool for your convenience. Don't miss out! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT have any available units?
12211 SWEET BRANCH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT have?
Some of 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT currently offering any rent specials?
12211 SWEET BRANCH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT pet-friendly?
No, 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT offer parking?
Yes, 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT offers parking.
Does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT have a pool?
Yes, 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT has a pool.
Does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT have accessible units?
No, 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12211 SWEET BRANCH CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia