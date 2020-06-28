12211 SWEET BRANCH CT

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is an amazing town home in Caney Branch Plantation. It is an end Unit, w/ 2-car garage and is located on a cul-de-sac. The spacious 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath open floor plan is great for entertaining. Living and entry boast hardwood floors. Kitchen, dining and bathrooms with tiled floors. Upgraded lighting & ceiling fan package. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has step-tray ceiling and master bath with double sink vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Separate laundry room upstairs. It is close to Jacksonville International Airport and has a community pool for your convenience. Don't miss out! Make your appointment today!