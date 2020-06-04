12207 SUNCHASE DR

Amenities

** COMING SOON 1/27 ** Freshly painted 3 BR/2 BA home in Hawkins Cove! You will love the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and open views to almost every room of the home. Master suite located off the living room features walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Tile floors in the foyer, kitchen and laundry room, wood laminate in all other main living areas. The bright kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet, and eat-in space. Indoor Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included. Relax in your screened porch and enjoy the privacy that the fenced-in backyard offers. Pets under 30lbs considered. Non-refundable pet fee $250 per pet. 2 max.Approval required.Pet Rent:$15 per month per pet. Renter's Insurance RequiredResident Benefit Package: $15.75/mo