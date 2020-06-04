All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

12207 SUNCHASE DR

12207 Sunchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12207 Sunchase Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
** COMING SOON 1/27 ** Freshly painted 3 BR/2 BA home in Hawkins Cove! You will love the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and open views to almost every room of the home. Master suite located off the living room features walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Tile floors in the foyer, kitchen and laundry room, wood laminate in all other main living areas. The bright kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet, and eat-in space. Indoor Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included. Relax in your screened porch and enjoy the privacy that the fenced-in backyard offers. Pets under 30lbs considered. Non-refundable pet fee $250 per pet. 2 max.Approval required.Pet Rent:$15 per month per pet. Renter's Insurance RequiredResident Benefit Package: $15.75/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 SUNCHASE DR have any available units?
12207 SUNCHASE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12207 SUNCHASE DR have?
Some of 12207 SUNCHASE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12207 SUNCHASE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12207 SUNCHASE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 SUNCHASE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12207 SUNCHASE DR is pet friendly.
Does 12207 SUNCHASE DR offer parking?
Yes, 12207 SUNCHASE DR offers parking.
Does 12207 SUNCHASE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12207 SUNCHASE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 SUNCHASE DR have a pool?
No, 12207 SUNCHASE DR does not have a pool.
Does 12207 SUNCHASE DR have accessible units?
No, 12207 SUNCHASE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 SUNCHASE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12207 SUNCHASE DR has units with dishwashers.
