Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12200 Mandarin Road - 1

12200 Mandarin Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12200 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home is available for a professional Home Manager - it is staged as a model home in order to help the owner sell the property.
The Home Manager will live in the home at a reduced rent in exchange for keeping the home show ready with a 2 hour notice before a showing. Once the home sells we will move the home manager into another fully furnished home.

Zero tolerance policy for smoking or pets

Please visit our website for more information:

www.dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers

or Call Us Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 have any available units?
12200 Mandarin Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12200 Mandarin Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12200 Mandarin Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

