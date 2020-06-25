12198 Silver Saddle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Del Rio
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Soothing water view! This home offers 3 bedrooms PLUS an office. Large walk in kitchen with white cabinets. Relax with a cozy fireplace and enough space for a huge sectional in the family room. Bedrooms have a decorator touch. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12198 SILVER SADDLE DR have any available units?
