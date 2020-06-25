12198 SILVER SADDLE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Soothing water view! This home offers 3 bedrooms PLUS an office. Large walk in kitchen with white cabinets. Relax with a cozy fireplace and enough space for a huge sectional in the family room. Bedrooms have a decorator touch. Washer/dryer included.