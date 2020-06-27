All apartments in Jacksonville
12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY

Location

12178 Chaseborough Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Home located on a corner lot, fenced back yard, two car garage with remote, screened Lanai, paver walkway to cement patio, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island/bar, built-in microwave, granite counters, 42'' cabinets, formal dining or living room, upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer, master with his/her sinks, walk-in closet, bonus room up stairs with walk-in closet, custom built closets in second/third bedrooms, guest bath with his/her sinks, large storage closet, coat closest, water softener, community pool, volley ball, tennis courts, playground, soccer field

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY have any available units?
12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY have?
Some of 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY offers parking.
Does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY has a pool.
Does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY have accessible units?
No, 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12178 CHASEBOROUGH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
