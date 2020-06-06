All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:40 PM

12171 BEACH BLVD

12171 Beach Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

12171 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Park Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 1 bed 1 bath features carpet, vinyl flooring, patio. 10 minute drive to the beaches, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12171 BEACH BLVD have any available units?
12171 BEACH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12171 BEACH BLVD have?
Some of 12171 BEACH BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12171 BEACH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12171 BEACH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12171 BEACH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 12171 BEACH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12171 BEACH BLVD offer parking?
No, 12171 BEACH BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 12171 BEACH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12171 BEACH BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12171 BEACH BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 12171 BEACH BLVD has a pool.
Does 12171 BEACH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12171 BEACH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12171 BEACH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12171 BEACH BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
