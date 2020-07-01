All apartments in Jacksonville
1213 Sizemore Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:45 PM

1213 Sizemore Court

1213 Siezmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Siezmore Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 2/29/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Sizemore Court have any available units?
1213 Sizemore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1213 Sizemore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Sizemore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Sizemore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Sizemore Court is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Sizemore Court offer parking?
No, 1213 Sizemore Court does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Sizemore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Sizemore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Sizemore Court have a pool?
No, 1213 Sizemore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Sizemore Court have accessible units?
No, 1213 Sizemore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Sizemore Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Sizemore Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Sizemore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Sizemore Court does not have units with air conditioning.

