1213 NEVA ST

1213 Neva Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Neva Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 NEVA ST have any available units?
1213 NEVA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 NEVA ST have?
Some of 1213 NEVA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 NEVA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1213 NEVA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 NEVA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 NEVA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1213 NEVA ST offer parking?
No, 1213 NEVA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1213 NEVA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 NEVA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 NEVA ST have a pool?
No, 1213 NEVA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1213 NEVA ST have accessible units?
No, 1213 NEVA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 NEVA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 NEVA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

